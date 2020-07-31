Stay safe

The following data for K-12 schools shows the 14-day COVID-19 case rate by county, from the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Below is the data for Koochiching County. See the accompanying pdf for more information.

14-day case rate per 10,000 people by date of specimen collection

Koochiching

  • May 31-June 13 - 0.00
  • June 7-June 20 - 0.00
  • June 14-June 27 - 3.16
  • June 21-July 4 - 6.33
  • June 28-July 18 - 25.31

Gov. Tim Walz's recommendations:

  • In-person learning for all students 0 to less than 10
  • Elementary in-person, Middle/high school hybrid 10 to less than 20
  • Both hybrid 20 to less than 30
  • Elementary hybrid, Middle/high school distance 30 to less than 50
  • Both distance 50 or more

See https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/safe-learning-plan/safe-learning-faq.jsp for more information about the school planning effort.

Tags

Recommended for you