The following data for K-12 schools shows the 14-day COVID-19 case rate by county, from the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.
Below is the data for Koochiching County. See the accompanying pdf for more information.
14-day case rate per 10,000 people by date of specimen collection
Koochiching
- May 31-June 13 - 0.00
- June 7-June 20 - 0.00
- June 14-June 27 - 3.16
- June 21-July 4 - 6.33
- June 28-July 18 - 25.31
Gov. Tim Walz's recommendations:
- In-person learning for all students 0 to less than 10
- Elementary in-person, Middle/high school hybrid 10 to less than 20
- Both hybrid 20 to less than 30
- Elementary hybrid, Middle/high school distance 30 to less than 50
- Both distance 50 or more
See https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/safe-learning-plan/safe-learning-faq.jsp for more information about the school planning effort.