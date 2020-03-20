Rainy Lake Medical Center officials Friday morning said there are still no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County.
As a precaution Rainy Lake Clinics have postponed non-urgent/routine appointments. Medically necessary procedures and appointments are still being conducted.
RLMC currently is enforcing a “no visitor” policy.
Patients with respiratory symptoms will be asked to wear a mask at all times.
A Rainy Lake Medical Center nurse is available to screen patients over the phone if they feel they may need medical attention or have questions about their symptoms.
Patients who may potentially be infected by COVID-19 will be directed to a separate entrance to the clinic and checked into their appointment by phone without entering the lobby/registration area.
People who have questions and feel that they may need medical screening should reach out to Rainy Lake Medical Center at 283-5503 and request a Coronavirus screening. Rainy Lake Medical Center has set up a phone triage system from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday where a nurse will be able to screen patients in order to determine what next steps are appropriate. After hours, call ahead 218-283- 4481.
Continue to follow social distancing, stay home if possible and cover your cough with a tissue or elbow.
We will continue communications through our Facebook page and other local news sources.