When you’re stuck at home, Mars seems like a million miles away. Actually, it’s about 140 million miles.
What will it take to get there, and what happens to our bodies on the way?
Enter Life On (the way to) Mars, a live, weekly STEM-chat for students led by real-life space scientists from the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.
The 30-minute interactive and bite-sized talks will introduce the coolest ideas in space health for kids: What's it like to live in outer space? How long will it take to get to Mars? What’s “Puffy-Face, Chicken-Leg” Syndrome? How do you use the bathroom on a spaceship?
TRISH aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and astronauts, who might one day live and work on the Red Planet.
“Similar to astronauts en route to Mars, we’re all under a bit of isolation right now,” said Dorit Donoviel, director of TRISH and associate professor at Baylor. “We are happy to share some science with future space explorers and their parents, who are at home during challenging times.”
Join the MarsWednesday on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. On April 8, TRISH scientist Emmanuel Urquieta delivers a bilingual talk in Spanish.
The chats are created in Periscope and posted on Facebook and Twitter. You can find the weekly chat on TRISH's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BCMTRISH) or on Twitter (@bcmspacehealth) You can also search for #MarsWednesday via social media.
The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) leads a national effort in translating cutting-edge terrestrial research into applied risk mitigation strategies for the human exploration of deep space. Founded in 2016, TRISH works in partnership with NASA’s Human Research Program through a cooperative agreement. TRISH is a consortium led by Baylor College of Medicine and includes the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For more information, visit bcm.edu/spacehealth.