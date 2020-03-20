During temporary school closures, students will receive free meals during days school would have been in session.
Local school officials Thursday said the Minnesota Department of Education announced all pre-K through 12th grade students are eligible to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch, per child, starting Monday.
"We will provide a bagged meal delivery for children age 18 and younger to your doorstep if you would like," Independent School District No. 361 officials said. "We are providing this regardless of your family income. This federally funded program is intended to help all families during this time of national emergency."
Officials still want to have an estimate of numbers needed for food and encourage families to call or email that information to foodservice@isd361.org or 218-283-2571 extension 1102. Official ask that requests be made before 10 a.m.
When contacting via email, include if drop-off will be needed, how many meals and if there are any food allergies.
Food can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at door No. 7, located in the back of Falls High School.