Distribution of belongings is underway at Falls High School and Falls Elementary School today.
Teachers put together materials for distance learning expected to begin March 30, as well as personal items from desks and lockers.
While pick up is encouraged by school officials, items not collected will be delivered to homes Thursday.
Pick up Schedule:
Falls Elementary School
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Falls High School
- 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.: 6th and 7th Grade
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: 8th and 9th Grade
- 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: 10th and 11th Grade
- 2:30 – 4 p.m.: 12th Grade