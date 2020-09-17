The suspect in Tuesday's kidnapping of an International Falls woman died today, the Koochiching County Attorney’s Office has confirmed.
Todd Allen Bergh, 50 of International Falls, died after what police reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, after taking a woman late Tuesday afternoon from a parking lot in International Falls and leading local police on a chase for 60 miles, ending in Orr.
Due to privacy considerations, no further victim information will be released, said the statement from the county attorney's office.