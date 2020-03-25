In an effort to save lives, law enforcement across northern Minnesota is sending out a warning about a potentially fatal drug that is possibly linked to one fatal overdose and a number of non-fatal overdoses in the region.
The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces seized approximately 160 grams of a suspected fentanyl in northern Minnesota on Monday, said a news release.
Koochiching County and International Falls are covered by the PBDT.
The suspected fentanyl is a fine crystal with a pink color, which has been sold as heroin under the street name "Fire." The substance is reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal to users or to those who may inadvertently come in contact with the substance.
Several arrests have been made in the case, but charges have not yet been filed. No further information will be released at this time.
The substance is being analyzed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The public is encouraged report any information regarding this substance to law enforcement.
The Pine to Prairie and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Forces are Violent Crime Enforcement Teams operating in northern Minnesota and partially funded by the Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs.
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force also covers Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Cass County, Mahnomen County, City of Bemidji, City of Park Rapids, Leech Lake Reservation, and White Earth Reservation.