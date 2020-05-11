Today, a third positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been identified in Koochiching County.
On Sunday, Koochiching County Public Health department confirmed the second positive case in the county.
Information about the case confirmed today may not be reflected on the Minnesota Department of Health website until Tuesday or Wednesday due to the timing of the results.
"We are encouraging all citizens of Koochiching County to continue to follow the directive from Governor Walz to stay at home to help prevent further spread of COVID-19," said the new release from the county Health department. "The early actions of our area businesses, city and county officials, and the public has put us in an advantageous position with the early closing of non-essential activities before our first confirmed case. Please keep doing your part to slow the spread of this virus, we are all in this together. "
In most cases COVID-19 causes mild to moderate symptoms. These include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For certain individuals, especially those who are older and have underlying health problems, there can be severe complications. Symptoms of COVID-19 can last about 2 weeks for those with mild illness and up to 6 weeks for those with more severe illness. It is recommended that households have a plan in place to be prepared if someone from their household gets sick.
Please follow the recommendations of the CDC and MDH to protect yourself in this uncertain time.
- Practice social distancing
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands often with soap for 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your face
If you have questions, MDH has a COVID-19 hotline (651) 201-3920
Accurate and reliable information can be found at: