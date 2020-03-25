The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the third presumptive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in St. Louis County.
The individual is a woman in her late 30s who is currently recovering at home. Her infection is linked to domestic travel, and not the result of community transmission. The woman was tested on March 18. It is believed she has had contact only with members of her immediate household, and they have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
St. Louis County Public Health has not been asked to provide essential services.
"We're seeing repeated instances of people who have been traveling within the country, and bringing this virus back with them. We need people to recognize the risk they are taking and the risk they are creating by traveling," said Commissioner Mike Jugovich. "Anyone coming into our county from somewhere else risks bringing the virus with them. That includes people coming to spend time at their cabin or favorite rental getaway spot, and even snowbirds coming home. Please pause and ask if this is really the best time to travel. We all need to do our part to stop the spread of this virus."
Other recommendations include:
- Stay home if sick
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid touching mouth and face
- Practice general good health behaviors, including staying hydrated and well-rested
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with clinical questions about the COVID-19 virus, such as identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed, can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836; or St. Luke's at 218-249-4200. Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
People also can visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19 for the latest information, as well as to find links to trusted information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), World Health Organization (WHO) and more.