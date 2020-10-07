Three candidates for a judge position chambered in International Falls have been recommended to Gov. Tim Walz.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Wednesday it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. The position was left vacant with the Aug. 31 retirement of Judge Charles Leduc.
The governor has the constitutional responsibility to appoint judges and justices when vacancies arise on the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and district courts.
The candidates
David Frank
Frank serves as the chief assistant Beltrami County Attorney. He is responsible for prosecuting major felony crimes, supervising assistant county attorneys, and representing the County Attorney’s Office on the Beltrami County Drug Court.
He previously served as an assistant Beltrami County Attorney, prosecuting all levels of criminal offenses, and represented the county in child protection and other civil cases.
His community involvement includes serving on the Anishinabe Legal Services Corporation Board of Directors and Northwest Minnesota Legal Services. He also serves as a mentor in the Students First Mentor Program at Independent School District #31 in Bemidji.
Jerrod Shermoen
Shermoen is an attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law PLLC, International Falls. In these roles, he manages the firm and handles a wide range of litigation and administrative law matters including plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death, and workers compensation cases.
Shermoen also has experience litigating a vast array of other disputes including contract, commercial, real estate, probate, family law, and criminal matters in federal, state, and tribal courts across Minnesota.
Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa PLLP, and a partner at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa PLLP.
Shermoen’s community involvement includes serving on the board of the Rainy River Community College Foundation, the Koochiching County Law Library Board, and the Minnesota Association for Justice Diversity and Inclusivity Task Force. He has been a board member for the Volunteer Attorney Program, the International Falls Bass Championship, ISD 36l Blue Ribbon Panel, a volunteer for Junior Achievement, and a youth hockey coach.
Kimberly Wimmer
Wimmer serves as general counsel for TruStar Federal Credit Union. In her role, she oversees all legal matters for the credit union’s six branches in northern Minnesota.
Previously, Wimmer operated her own solo practice law firm, Wimmer Law Office P.A. In that role, she handled both civil and criminal matters in several northern Minnesota counties. Wimmer also worked as a part time public defender for the state of Minnesota, where she handled all types of criminal and juvenile cases.
Her community involvement includes serving as a team member on the Borderland Substance Abuse Court, board member and treasurer of Friends Against Abuse Board of Directors, and volunteer with various programs in local schools. Wimmer was also a club director and coach for local Junior Olympic volleyball teams.
The district
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Koochiching County and 16 other counties in northwest Minnesota: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit our website: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/