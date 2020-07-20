Three people were arrested Sunday in Fort Frances when suspected fentanyl was located following a traffic stop by members of the Ontario Provincial Police on Portage Avenue in Fort Frances.
Officers were looking to speak with the male driver in regards to an earlier occurrence.
A further investigation during the stop lea to officers locating and seizing a quantity of suspected fentanyl, Canadian currency and drug related paraphernalia.
As a result, Sean Bragg, 35, Fort Frances; Leah Hunter, 38, Rainy River First Nation; and Taylor Perrault, 24, Nicickousemenecaning, Ont., have been charged with possession of drugs for trafficking and stolen property.
Hunter and Perrault have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17 in Fort Frances. Bragg remains in custody and is to appear in bail court.
Death
On Sunday, Kenora OPP investigated the sudden death, but no further information was provided. A post mortem is to take place in Toronto later this week to determine the cause of death. Updates will be made available as the investigation progresses.
Police are again warning people about the harmful effects of a drug called "yellow down" or "purple down" that is believed to contain fentanyl.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose, including:
- Difficulty walking, talking, staying awake
- Blue lips or nails
- Very small pupils
- Cold and clammy skin
- Dizziness and confusion
- Extreme drowsiness
- Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds
- Slow, weak or no breathing
- Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122, or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000.