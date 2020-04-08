Should International Falls residents be allowed to keep egg-laying hens in the city limits?
With grocery stores appearing to have difficulty keeping up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Falls City Councilors said Monday they are hearing questions from residents about the potential to keep chickens in the city for eggs.
City Administrator Ken Anderson reminded the council it discussed a few years ago the idea of allowing hens to be kept in certain zones in the city, and the council deferred to the at-that-time developing comprehensive plan.
With adoption of the plan, he said, city ordinance prohibits chickens in the city limits.
However, he noted allowing chickens could be added to the zoning or subdivision ordinance, which the council has not yet adopted, and is now under review by staff. A required public hearing by the city's Planning Commission is expected in the next 30-60 days, and will result in a recommendation for adoption by the council of both the zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Anderson said issues to consider are that residents have pushed for the city to correct blight issues on private properties, and with some very small lots, concern may be raised about chicken coop maintenance, or lack of it causing odor and attracting animals.
He said earlier discussions involved the idea allowing hens in certain size lots in what could be called rural residential or agricultural resident zoning. And that could still be a part of the city's zoning ordinance, Anderson said.
Councilor Joe Krause agreed that zoning is an issue, and three months ago the comprehensive plan was released and deer hunting and chicken keeping were deleted from it.
"The world was in a different place when we adopted it," he said. "I am not saying I am for or against, but thought we should have a discussion."
Councilor Leon Ditsch, who said he has kept chickens, favored allowing just two hens and no roosters, adding it may be a fun backyard project for residents that also provides food.
He was adamant that no roosters be allowed, saying they are loud and disruptive to neighbors, while hens are quiet birds. And, if the coop is maintained, there should be no issues, he said.
Mayor Harley Droba said he doesn't have a personal desire on the issue, but pointed to an earlier conversation by the council about not enforcing the prohibition.
He said regardless of the direction on this topic, the city should not have any ordinances that it does not enforce.
Meanwhile, Droba said he would discuss the idea of allowing hens with city department directors for their views.
Krause agreed that laws on the books need to be enforced, and said he wants to discuss the idea at the next council meeting, as he believes if residents want to proceed they should order chicks at this time of the year.
But Councilor Walt Buller said hens must be four or five months old before they begin laying. Ditsch agreed, saying it would be fall before new chicks are old enough to lay eggs.
Instead, he said people would consider purchasing mature laying hens from outside the city limits for immediate egg production.
Blight ordinances
The council also heard the first reading of an amendment that will shorten enforcement and notification of blight violations.
City Attorney Steve Shermoen recommended the council approve the ordinance, which he had revised from an earlier draft, to streamline the process to establish seven day requirements to handle blight issues, not related to buildings or structures, including grass, junk and old vehicles.
Building and Zoning official Kelly Meyers said he'd reviewed it and supports it.
Shermoen recommended tabling action on an amendment that deals with blighted structures, such as houses and vacant structures like garages, because he had revised it late Monday and councilors had not yet reviewed it. That ordinance is more complicated and involves a lengthier correction process than other blight issues. He said the streamlining calls for those blight issues to be resolved in six months.
Ditsch, the leader of the council's Blight Committee, said he wanted to move forward regardless of the Shermoen's recommendation, saying the council drags its feet on blight issues.
Krause initially agreed with Shermoen, but then said changes could be made after the first reading of the proposed ordinance and before the second reading, scheduled for April 20.
Ordinances and amendments become effective following the second reading and publication in the legal publication.
Other business
The council also Monday:
- Heard a local update on the response to the 2020 Census from Droba, who said more residents should respond, as state and federal funding and resources - which may be needed to assist in handling and recovery of the pandemic - are based on census results
- Tabled action on a request by Myles Wilcott, owner of The Nomad Motel, Highway 11-71, for the city to waive fees associated with the renovation and purchase of the motel. Wilcott will be invited to discuss the request at the April 20 council meeting.
- Agreed to delay an order to mitigate blight conditions at Richard Rousseau, 1318 First Ave. E. The resident is making large strides at correcting the violations, but frozen ground is making the final corrections difficult, councilors agreed, and said department heads will monitor the situation.
- Consented to the mayor's appointment of Mona Johnson to the Library Board of Trustees, with the term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
- Accepted a recommendation from the Planning Commission approving a conditional use permit to allow Andrea Ducharme, 1109 Eight St., to operate a rooming house, tourist rental use in the R-1A zoning district.
- Accepted a recommendation from the commission approving a conditional use permit for Northern Options for Woman, 925 Fifth St., to allow offices for services in the R-2A zoning district.
- Agreed to seek a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help fund the 22nd Street renovation of the city's Business Park. Total cost of the project is estimated at $688,300. The grant would pay for half the cost with the city required to pay the other half.
- Adopted a debt management plan, based on Anderson's recommendation. The plan will assist the city's proposal to issue bonds this spring, incurring debt to finance public improvements this year and next involving roads, sewer and water lines in more than 70 blocks in the city. Bonds need to be issued over a 12 year pay-off period. The best interest rates come from a good rating by an agency, and can be positively influenced by the city adopting a debt management policy. Anderson noted the city has been debt free for very long time.
- Adopted a revision to the make up of the International Falls Recreation Commission Board. Previously, the bylaws called for three city councilors, two school board members and four at-large members. Now, the commission will be made up of: three city members, one of which is a councilor; three Falls school district members, one of which is a school board member; and those six members will elect three members for the at-large positions on the board. Droba recalled initiating the changes to allow more people in the community to serve on government boards and councils.