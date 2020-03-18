As the COVID-19 outbreak begins to impact Minnesotans, TruStar officials have decided to close all branch lobbies effective March 18 until further notice.
Branch drive-thrus, ATMs, and night deposit boxes will remain open.
"We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously," said officials in a statement. "It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision."
Following guidance from public health authorities, officials said they understand that practicing social distancing and reducing dense public gatherings as much as possible is critically important at this time. This is a global effort that requires everyone's participation in the collective fight against COVID-19.
During this time, TruStar staff remains committed to serving members through channels including telephone, online chat, and secure messaging. Members' TruStar accounts can be accessed online, through the mobile app, and at any ATMs. Features such as Mobile Deposit and TruPay are free to use anytime.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary," the statement said. "Thank you for your membership. We look forward to continuing to serve you through this challenging time."
For questions, call 800-887-0200.