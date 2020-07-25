Two Fort Frances residents have been charged in Ontario court in connection with seven suspected Fentanyl related overdoses in Fort Frances and surrounding First Nation Communities 24 hours leading up to the investigation.
A search warrant executed July 16 at a Fort Frances residents resulted in seizure of more than 10 grams of Fentanyl, also known as "Yellow Down," with a street value of $8,000 Canadian currency. In addition, Canadian money and drug paraphernalia were also seized by the members of the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, which carried out the warrant in conjunction with the North West Region Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.
Jason Alexa, 47, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking a controlled substance and possession of items obtained by a crime. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances Ontario Court Sept. 28.
Beatrice McGinnis, 58, was arrested and charged with the same crimes. She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.