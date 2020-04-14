As thousands of COVID-19 patients seek hospital care across the United States, two University of Minnesota research centers have launched an urgent project to better understand state-by-state hospitalization data.
The COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project currently reports data from 37 states and can be found at z.umn.edu/COVIDtrackingproject. The site captures and tracks daily data on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — as reported by states’ Departments of Health — along with each states’ hospital bed and intensive care unit capacity. The unique feature of the site is users’ ability to visualize and compare hospitalization activity between states.
“Whereas each state collects its own data, we wanted to make it easy to share and analyze data across states,” said Pinar Karaca-Mandic, associate professor at the Carlson School of Management and academic director of the Medical Industry Leadership Institute. “This wasn’t possible until we launched this project, and this is the first time that a comprehensive national view of the data is available."
The hospital utilization data is adjusted for each state’s population to allow for valid comparison. “The data can be used by public health officials for predictive analytics and hospital capacity planning to guide their decision-making,” said Soumya Sen, associate professor at the Carlson School of Management and research director of the Management Information Systems Research Center.
Credible, real-time information is critical as the U.S. anticipates a surging demand for hospital beds, ICU capacity and ventilators. “Our public health system is fragmented and each state is navigating this crisis independently,” said Archelle Georgiou, M.D., chief health officer at Starkey Hearing Technologies and an executive in residence at the Carlson School who is co-leading the project with Karaca-Mandic and Sen. “This project will help unite states with data.”
The project began seeking data on March 26, and — in less than two weeks — it already offers new and valuable insights as described in an article written by Karaca-Mandic, Georgiou, and Sen and published in Health Affairs, a premier health policy journal.
On the site, users can see hospitalizations categorized two ways:
- cumulative, meaning total number of people admitted to the hospital since the state began tracking for COVID-19 patients;
- current, meaning the total number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals in a state.
As of April 3, the project has found:
- in the 23 states reporting cumulative hospitalizations, the average hospitalization rate is 7.76 admissions per 100,000 adults, and 5.81 admissions per 100,000 people;
- in the 13 states reporting current hospitalizations, the average hospitalization rate is 11.49 admissions per 100,000 adults;
- in Louisiana, rates are 4.3 times higher (49.51 per 100,000 adults) than average, with 12.3 percent of the state’s hospital beds currently occupied by patients with COVID-19;
- in Connecticut, rates are 2.9 times higher (33.25 per 100,000 adults) than average, with 13.19 percent of the state’s hospital beds currently occupied by patients with COVID-19.
“More analyses and insights would be possible with consistent data collection and reporting across all 50 states,” said Karaca-Mandic. “Therefore, we urge all states’ Departments of Health to begin and/or continue providing consistent standardized public reporting on four key metrics: cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, cumulative COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, current COVID-19 patients hospitalized and current COVID-19 patients in the ICU.”
As of April 5, 13 states and the District of Columbia are not providing hospitalization data. These include: Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.