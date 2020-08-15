Canadian Border Services Agency today confirmed Canada has extended an order until Sept. 21 that keeps the Canada border closed to all but essential travel.
On Friday, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced that the temporary restriction on all optional or discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border will be extended until Sept. 21, 2020, for public health reasons.
"The spread of COVID-19 has affected people in countries around the world, and continued vigilance and enforcement of restrictions at the border is critical to protect Canadians," CBSA said in a statement.
To protect residents of Canada and to ease the potential burden that travelers seeking entry for an optional or discretionary purpose could place on our health care system and its frontline workers, the government of Canada implemented travel restrictions in all modes of transportation – land, sea, air and rail, said a statement. All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism and recreation, is covered by these measures.
Canadian citizens, including those who hold dual citizenship, permanent residents and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures.
All persons entering Canada – no matter their country of origin or mode of entry - must isolate themselves for 14 days if they have symptoms of or confirmed COVID-19 or quarantine themselves for 14 days if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, with few exceptions, said CBSA in its statement.
All travelers (asymptomatic and symptomatic) are required to provide their contact information using the Traveller Contact Information Form (paper or online), the ArriveCAN mobile application, or to the border services officer verbally (land mode only) and enforce the 14-day quarantine or isolation requirement.
On behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the CBSA captures basic biographical data, contact information, and quarantine based information for all travelers (symptomatic and asymptomatic) entering Canada who are subject to mandatory quarantine or isolation, CBSA said. All information collected is shared with PHAC who determines when and how to share this information with provincial authorities and/or law enforcement.
In addition, all travelers seeking entry into Canada are required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering. Non-medical face masks are protective layers of absorbent fabric (such as cotton) that snugly fit over the nose and mouth and are secured to the face with ties or ear loops. Travelers can wear homemade cloth face coverings. Masks or face coverings may be provided upon arrival as appropriate.
More information can be found at the following links:
COVID-19 - Current border measures and requirements
· COVID-19 - Travel restrictions, exemptions and advice
discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border will be extended until Sept. 21, 2020, for public health reasons.