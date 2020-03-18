The U.S.-Canada border — the longest undefended border in the world — will shut down "by mutual consent," President Trump said on Wednesday, the latest in a long series of actions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
The pandemic has shut down travel around the world. Trump made his announcement on Twitter. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had not yet made the same announcement, and details were not available.
Trade will not be affected, as the number of U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus jumped overnight to nearly 6,000 across all 50 states and as Americans enter the third day of a 15-day critical period meant to “flatten the curve" of the virus spread.
News reports say the president’s announcement follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meetings "working on some kind of agreement." On Monday, Canada implemented strict entry requirements, preventing most foreigners from traveling to any of its provinces for the time being. Those rules initially exempted US citizens.
The Trump administration has also reportedly considered shutting down the US-Mexico border, which could potentially allow border patrol agents to immediately deport people back to Mexico without processing their cases at all, news reports say.