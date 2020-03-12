A United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson today told The Journal the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel to attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC is assisting to identify arriving travelers who have been in mainland China or Iran within the previous 14 days, as they require enhanced health screening.
"Those travelers are identified by CBP officers during their primary inspection and are referred for secondary screening where CDC personnel conduct the enhanced health screening," the statement said. "CDC makes any determination from there as to whether any additional measures must be taken."
CBP officers use a combination of traveler history records, officer questioning and observation, and self-declarations to identify individuals requiring additional health screening.
All CBP ports of entry are following the same operational guidance as issued by the Presidential Proclamations and the Department of Homeland Security. With exceptions specified in the proclamations, foreign nationals - other than immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew - who have been physically present in China or Iran within 14 days of their arrival at a U.S. port of entry will be denied entry into the United States.
Additionally, any traveler exempted from the proclamations who has been anywhere in mainland China or Iran within 14 days of their return will be referred to CDC for additional health screening. Similar restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. from Europe will be implemented beginning at midnight tomorrow.
CDC is responsible for the enhanced health screening of travelers in all locations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is aware of the Presidential Directive regarding the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants from the Schengen region of Europe and is working with the Department of Homeland Security on implementation.
"CBP remains committed to the safety and security of the American people while continuing to facilitate the flow of legitimate trade and travel," the statement concluded.