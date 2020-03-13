Today, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-MN 3, announced that they will host a free and open-to-the-public coronavirus briefing call featuring Minnesota public health experts at 6 p.m. Monday.
Minnesotans are invited to submit their questions about coronavirus, COVID-19, online, and join the call by dialing 855-927-0897 or streaming online.
WHO: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips;
Dr. Rob Thomas, medical director, Emergency Physicians Professional Association;
Dr. Penny Wheeler, CEO, Allina Health System;
Additional public health experts to be announced.
WHAT: Coronavirus Briefing Call
WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Call-in: 855-927-0897; Stream online: https://phillips.house.gov/dial-in
SUBMIT QUESTIONS HERE: https://tinyurl.com/MNCoronavirusBriefing