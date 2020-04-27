Vehicles lined up in front of an International Falls home Friday to offer distant farewell wishes to a Falls High School exchange student.
Natalie Shevchenko, a sophomore from Bilytske, Ukraine, was set to fly home the following morning - about six weeks earlier than expected. Her time in the U.S. was cut short because of COVID-19.
“I'm so sad to leave,” Shevchenko said as she stood between her host family, Wes and Lynn Peterson. “It doesn't feel right.”
The Petersons arranged the farewell parade for Shevchenko by contacting community members who had come to know and love the teen.
“It won't be quite the same without her,” Lynn Peterson said, holding gifts passerbys had provided.
The family about two weeks ago, said goodbye to Sarah Jaaksoo, a senior exchange student from Tartu, Estonia, who also had to leave early because of the novel coronavirus. Shevchenko said the girls were unable to stay until June because of too many unknowns.
“(The exchange program) wanted to make sure we get home,” Shevchenko said. “They don't know what will happen when it's June.”
She admitted she was a little nervous to travel, noting she had four different flights before she'd finally land in the Ukraine.
“I have my mask,” she said.
While the sophomore is disappointed her experience was cut short, she said she's looking forward to seeing her family and eating borscht, a sour soup common in eastern Europe.
Memories
While in the U.S., Shevchenko said highlights of the experience include traveling to Florida with the Petersons and Jaaksoo, partaking in Christmas traditions, and all the relationships she formed with students, teachers and coaches at Falls High School.
“We spent Christmas with all family,” Shevchenko said. “It was so American.”
When asked how the eight-month experience changed her, Shevchenko said she became more independent.
“And I survived winter,” she said, noting her dislike of cold weather.
She was also thankful for the hospitality the Petersons provided and for sharing the exchange experience with Jaaksoo.
“We became real sisters, I think,” Shevchenko said. “It was so hard without her.”
The teen plans to return to the United States after graduating high school to attend college somewhere in Texas. And, she wants to eventually return to International Falls.
“I'm gonna come back sometimes for summer breaks,” she said. “And Christmas.”