A Canadian National Railway train that derailed near Emo, Ontario, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday caused about 30 cars to leave the tracks and several to leak crude oil, confirmed CN officials this morning.
The Ontario Provincial Police reported Wednesday afternoon that Highway 602 remains closed and is impassable following a Tuesday night train derailment.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, CN officials said Wedneday. Emo is located about 22 miles northwest of International Falls.
The OPP also said the precautionary evacuation put in place at the time of the derailment has been lifted and residents are able to return to their homes as there is no risk to public safety.
People who need to travel in this area will need to take alternate routes and use Highway 613 to access those areas, the OPP said. It is unknown when Highway 602 at the CN crossing will be open and usable for the public.
Preliminary reports are that no product has entered a waterway, and no fire or injuries have been reported, CN staff said.
The derailment blocked a crossing on Highway 602, south of the Trans Canada Highway.
"CN would like to thank the emergency responders and we apologize for the disruption this incident is causing the evacuated residents and the inconvenience to the citizens of Emo," CN officials said. "We will keep you updated as information becomes available."