Governor Tim Walz Tuesday signed Ch. 70 S.F. 4334 into law, allocating $200 million toward an emergency and long-term grant program to respond to the needs of health care and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our health care facilities are Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19,” Walz said. “I am proud of this urgent, bipartisan action to support our state’s health care infrastructure during this unprecedented public health event.”
The bill appropriates $50 million to the state’s public health response contingency account and $150 million to create a health care response fund which would be used to distribute grants. Any funds still in the account on February 1, 2021 will be returned to the General Fund.
The Minnesota Department of Health today announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 60, including cases of community transmission with no known travel link. Walz Monday announced the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers as well as the closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement.
After encouraging Minnesota companies to take action to support workers affected by COVID-19, Governor Walz also signed Executive Order 20-07 providing paid leave for state employees who are not able to work for reasons related to COVID-19 and suspended the waiting period for insurance coverage for new employees. He also provided more flexibility for the Commissioner of Management and Budget to respond the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Also Tuesday,Walz signed Executive Order 20-06 to exempt vehicles and drivers providing direct assistance for emergency relief efforts in response to COVID-19 from certain regulations including provisions on weight and hours of service.
Walz also signed Executive Order 20-05 yesterday to ensure Minnesotans who are not able to work due to COVID-19 have access to Unemployment Insurance. Minnesotans looking for more information on Unemployment Insurance can find it at the Department of Employment and Economic Development website at https://www.uimn.org/