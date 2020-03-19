8 p.m. Wednesday
Gov. Tim Walz held a media briefing to provide an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19.
He announced that businesses will have a one month interest and penalty-free grace period on the deadline to file sales taxes, which will help alleviate financial strain businesses are facing from COVID-19.
The announcement follows reports that COVID-19 cases rose by 17 from yesterday, to 77 confirmed cases in 16 counties. Overall, the age range of cases is 17 to 71 years, with a median age of 50.
He also highlighted three executive orders he's signed in recent days, which will:
- Protect residents and staff in Veterans Homes by restricting all visitors and non-essential personnel except for end of life care.
- Exempt emergency relief efforts from certain regulations that restrict their ability to provide assistance, including limits on weight and hours of service. The Order allows for the efficient movement of essential supplies, including food, medial supplies and household items.
- Provide paid leave for all state employees who are unable to work because of COVID-19.
Clarification on business closures
As a reminder, on Monday Walz signed Executive Order 20-04 to order the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers.
He also ordered the temporary closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers, and community clubs. Today, he issued a clarification which extends the order to apply to salons, barbershops, and other similar establishments.
“As we move quickly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are constantly learning and adjusting to feedback from health experts, business owners, and workers,” said Walz. “The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to implement social distancing, and this executive order provides clarification on how we can better implement these community mitigation strategies.”
Grand Princess update
Finally, Walz announced that 32 Minnesotans who had been quarantined after leaving the Grand Princess cruise ship have now returned home.
Up-to-date guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on recommended community mitigation strategies can be found here.
- Everyone can work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- Cover your cough.
- Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.