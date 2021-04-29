A vaccination clinic will be held May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Forestland Annex, 1000 5th Street, International Falls.
The clinic will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which requires recipients be 18 or older.
This vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first, so recipients will receive an email to register for their second dose after they received the first dose.
Insurance information is requested but not required, as there is no charge for the vaccine.
Pre-registration is required through https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/6153130922