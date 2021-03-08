With the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine, the number of Koochiching County residents who have started the vaccine has started to climb.
Locally, a number of people are heading both west and east to sites about 100 miles from International Falls to be vaccinated.
Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services director, answered a few questions about the COVID-19 vaccinations and how local people can access them.
Q: Do you expect other local sources for the vaccine to be offered soon, or at some point soon?
LaFrance: I am not expecting any more local sources for the vaccine to be offered. Should it ever get to the point where we receive a large amount of vaccine, we would do a larger clinic.
It’s too bad that we lost Kmart as their pharmacy could have been a resource and they would be able to receive vaccine directly from the CDC and administer it through the Pharmacy Partnership Plan. But that’s water under the bridge at this point.
Q: Will the state or county get involved in helping people in Koochiching have easier access to the vaccine?
LaFrance: I am not aware of any plans for the state or the county to offer help to people to get their vaccines. The plan is to continue to get our allocations from the state and to get those vaccines out into people’s arms within 72 hours of receiving the vaccines.
We are currently at 56 percent of the 65+ getting at least one dose of the vaccine.
When we reach 70 percent, we will be moving on to the next group which will include a good share of the public.
Q: For people who want it, would you advise traveling to one of the sites listed to get the vaccine?
LaFrance: I would advise anyone who wants to get the vaccine and has the desire and means to get it out of town to do so. They will get it here when we have vaccine but, of course, it is important for people to get the vaccine when and where they can.
Q: Do you have an idea of the percent of the population of Koochiching County residents who want it?
LaFrance: There have been different statistics available regarding the percentage of people that are willing to get the vaccine. Early on the percentage was lower and as people have received the vaccine and more information that has reached people, that percent has risen. I really can’t quote an exact number but just hope that people’s confidence in the vaccine continues to climb.
Q: Is the county still administering shots to those in the upper tiers of the categories of the vaccination plan?
LaFrance: Yes, we are still administering vaccine to all the folks covered in the first groups if they haven’t received their vaccines. We receive 100 first doses at a time and have been receiving that amount at least every other week. We continue to work on our list of folks to get them vaccinated and hope to move onto the next group in the next few weeks.