A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place June 14 at Backus Community Center.

The Minnesota Department of Health vaccination bus is now taking registrations for the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine to be given June 14, from 4-7 p.m.

People are asked to register at https://www.primarybio.com/r/bcbsvaxbus?registration_type=backus_community_center

For more information call218-283-7070 or Email derek.foss@co.koochiching.mn.us

The vaccination bus event will run during the Ruby's Pop-up Pantry distribution.

The state's mobile COVID-19 vaccination units are a highly-targeted vaccine distribution strategy, intended to bring vaccines to people who would otherwise have a hard time getting vaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website said.

Each bus is prepared to vaccinate around 100 people each day, depending on travel time. Everyone with an appointment will be able to get the vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are free. IDs, proof of citizenship, and insurance are not required. The buses are ADA accessible.

