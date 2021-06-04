The Minnesota Department of Health vaccination bus is now taking registrations for the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine to be given June 14, from 4-7 p.m.
People are asked to register at https://www.primarybio.com/r/bcbsvaxbus?registration_type=backus_community_center
For more information call218-283-7070 or Email derek.foss@co.koochiching.mn.us
The vaccination bus event will run during the Ruby's Pop-up Pantry distribution.
The state's mobile COVID-19 vaccination units are a highly-targeted vaccine distribution strategy, intended to bring vaccines to people who would otherwise have a hard time getting vaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website said.
Each bus is prepared to vaccinate around 100 people each day, depending on travel time. Everyone with an appointment will be able to get the vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are free. IDs, proof of citizenship, and insurance are not required. The buses are ADA accessible.