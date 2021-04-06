The Forestland Annex (1000 5th Street, International Falls) is holding another vaccine clinic Friday, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 12:15 p.m.
Pre-registration at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0815362096 is required, said Derek Foss, Public Health supervisor, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services.
The vaccine is from Moderna, so anyone who wants to apply must be 18 years old or over, and this vaccine also requires a second dose taken 28 days after the first.
Applicants who receive the first dose will receive an email to register for the second dose a week or two after their appointment.
"We only have 100 doses so there are only 100 appointments available," Foss said. "Insurance information is requested but not required, there is no cost to the vaccine. As we receive more vaccine, we will share registration information for additional clinics in the future."