Questions about how and when Koochiching County residents might expect to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to be posed to local health officials.
Public Health and Human Services Director Kathy LaFrance provided the county board Tuesday its weekly update about the COVID-19 situation in the county, including information about vaccinations and positive cases.
LaFrance told the board Tuesday 400 vaccines have been given by county public health officials at the courthouse, with local health providers also vaccinating county residents.
She said the county expects to receive this week another 100 doses of the vaccine which will be provided to k-12 school staff, people included in the 1A priority category of the state plan, and then people aged 65 plus who have not yet received a dose.
“We continue to have a list of people who have called in with information so we can contact them as we get more vaccine available to us,” LaFrance said.
To get on the list, call (218) 283-7070 and leave your name and phone number to get on the callback list. Staff will call people on the list when vaccine is available.
Meanwhile, LaFrance said the number of people testing positive and the number of people not requiring isolation is nearly the same, which she said is good news.
“It shows it is not spreading like it was in July or since then,” she said.
LaFrance said three positive results were found among the 228 people tested in a mass event in January.
Other news
RLMC
Private health care providers in the community are also providing vaccinations to their clients as shipments are received.
Mickie Olson, Rainy Lake Medical Center director of marketing, said RLMC continues to wait for COVID vaccines from the state. for its clients.
RLMC, too, has a call back hotline, she said. The COVID vaccine hotline is only for people age 65 plus.
Call 598-5163 to leave your full name, date of birth and best phone number to be reached if interested in receiving the COVID vaccine. If the voice mailbox is full, call back as staff will empty the voice mail box during the day, making room for more messages, she said.
However, she urged people to leave just one message. Leaving more than one message will cause confusion as staff compile the call back list.
“We will call from the list as the vaccine becomes available,” she said. “We continue to complete vaccinating the 1A tier and ages 65 plus.”
Olson said RLMC expects to receive a limited allocation of vaccine throughout the upcoming weeks and will reach out to schedule patients as doses become available.
“We know limited supplies of vaccines is frustrating for our area residents and we are doing our best to quickly administer them as they are available to us,” she said.
Essentia Health
Louie St. George III, Essentia Health Marketing & Communications, said Essentia is also working through the 1A phase of the vaccination plan, as set out by the state.
“We are offering vaccinations on a limited basis for high-risk health care workers, residents of long-term-care facilities and those who are 65-plus,” he said. “Essentia Health patients who are 65-plus are being randomly selected for vaccinations.”
But limited supply now is guiding the plan, he said.
“While we can’t wait to begin administering the vaccine more broadly across all of the communities we serve, supplies currently are limited,” he said. “We’ll continue to follow MDH guidelines, which determine vaccination priority and eligibility.
He said Essentia is now unable to schedule any vaccine appointments at this time due to a shortage of supply.
The most efficient way to get notified and scheduled for the vaccine is through MyChart (click here if you do not already have an account — be sure to complete the vaccine questionnaire under symptom checker). Essentia is using MyChart and phone calls to notify those who are eligible to receive the vaccine as vaccine and appointments become available.
If current patients do not have MyChart, they will be notified by a phone call when they are eligible for vaccination. Folks also can contact their primary care physician or call the Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic at (218) 283-9431 for more information.
St. George said Essentia is finalizing a plan to offer a self-attestation, along with registration for MyChart to non-Essentia patients, which will include an attestation to collect occupational information, risk factors and interest in receiving the vaccine.
“We look forward to the ability to add non-patients, who meet the state’s eligibility criteria and reside within Essentia Health’s service area, to our randomization process soon,” he said.
He noted that Essentia Health’s community-engagement team is reaching out to those who have challenges in accessing health care for a number of reasons with a mobile vaccination unit to offer vaccines in our community.