Beginning Monday, Voyaguers National Park will be open to overnight tent camping and houseboat mooring sites
Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Voyageurs National Park is increasing recreational access. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Information on camping in the park can be found at www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/camping.htm
Park staff remind visitors who are getting camping and houseboat permits to ensure permits are printed at home. There will be no facility at the park to assist in printing a permit.
Park staff will be available for visitor inquiries near boat launches, outside visitor centers, and on trails starting on the following dates:
- Rainy Lake Visitor Center grounds – May 30 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays
- Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center grounds – June 30 on Mondays and Tuesdays
- Ash River Visitor Center grounds – June 30 on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays
Day use and water access to Voyageurs National Park remains open to visitors year-round and there is no entrance fee. The public can fish if you have a current State license, normal seasons, and regulations apply.
“We encourage people to remain mindful of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ safe outdoor recreation guidelines.” stated Bob DeGross, superintendent. “This is a time when we need to be mindful of each other’s safety. At the park the safety of our employees, the gateway communities, and visitors is paramount. If we were to open and see activities that present a management issue that puts safety in jeopardy, we would reconsider our operational stance and implement closures to mitigate for that risk.”
In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees and the public, the park has modified the following operations through the 2020 season:
- Rainy Lake and Kabetogama Lake Group Campsite reservations: those reservations already made for May 18 and beyond will be honored unless future guidelines stipulate otherwise. Through the remainder of the summer operational period these sites will be managed through reservations as large individual campsites.
- King Williams Narrows and Mukooda Campgrounds: those reservations already made for May 18 and beyond will be honored unless future guidelines stipulate otherwise. Through the remainder of the summer operational period site A in each campground will remain open for reservations but sites B through E will be closed.
- Through the end of May concession operations at Kettle Falls Hotel will be limited to the sale of marina gas and portage services only. Beyond May, other services are likely to be limited. Check www.kettlefallshotel.com or call (218) 240-1724 or (218) 240-1726 for updates.
- Park boat tours have been suspended for the entire 2020 operational season.
- Visitor centers within the park are closed until further notice, and some may be closed for the entire 2020 summer season.
- Park headquarters remains closed to the general public. Staff are available via phone, and email. Deliveries are being accepted.
A news release said park officials would examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.
"We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers," said a news release.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice "Leave No Trace" principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Virtual tours of Voyageurs are available all of the time. People who are still home schooling or not traveling at this time can check out videos done in conjunction with the park's partner the Voyageurs National Park Association at https://vimeo.com/user34378905.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park's website at www.nps.gov/voya and www.Voyageurs.org/visitorinfo and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.