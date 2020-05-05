Reservations for tent camping and overnight houseboat mooring permits at Voyageurs National Park are suspended through May 17, when an extension of the state's stay at home expires.
The park has modified its operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. The extension of the closure is in accordance with the Minnesota governor’s extended stay-at-home order, which stipulates that all private and public campgrounds and dispersed camping sites must remain closed to recreational camping.
Day use and water access to Voyageurs National Park remains open to visitors year-round and there is no entrance fee. The public can fish if you have a State license, normal seasons, and regulations apply.
Future overnight reservations and permits, and other operational modifications, will be assessed in conjunction with any additional safety guidelines that may be implemented. The Rainy Lake Visitor Center and Park Headquarters remain
In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of its employees and the public, the park has modified the following operations through the 2020 season:
Rainy Lake and Kabetogama Lake Group Campsite reservations: Those reservations already made for May 18 and beyond will be honored unless future guidelines stipulate otherwise. Through the remainder of the summer operational period these sites will be managed through reservations as large individual campsites.
King Williams Narrows and Mukooda Campgrounds: Those reservations already made for May 18 and beyond will be honored unless future guidelines stipulate otherwise. Through the remainder of the summer operational period site A in each campground will remain open for reservations but sites B through E will be closed.
Through the end of May concession operations at Kettle Falls Hotel will be limited to sale of marina gas and portage services only. Beyond May, other services are likely to be limited. Check www.kettlefallshotel.com or call (218) 240-1724 or (218) 240-1726 for updates.
Park boat tours have been suspended for entire 2020 operational season.
As additional operational changes are defined and implemented, information will be distributed.
At this time, the headquarters office will remain open for calls and inquires by phone, email, and shipping deliveries only.
Minnesota Executive Order 20 -33 allows people to be outdoors and enjoy parks and other public recreation lands, engaging in activities such as hiking and fishing.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
"The health and safety of our employees, local community, visitors, and partners is our No. 1 priority," a news release from VNP said. "The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels."
Visitors are encouraged to go online at www.nps.gov/voya and www.Voyageurs.org/visitorinfo to learn about current updates and safe trip planning practices. To experience the park virtually please visit https://vimeo.com/user34378905.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.