Voyageurs National Park staff are now placing hazard markers and other buoys within park boundaries.
Park staff will make every effort to place buoys in a timely manner for the upcoming 2021 summer season.
Boaters are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling waterways due to low water levels, which may expose unmarked hazards that are not typically visible during high-water periods. Boaters should also remember that various hazards may develop at any time during the summer without warning, and these hazards may not be marked.
Lamplighters from the United States Coast Guard are also working to place navigational aids in the park’s four main lakes: Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, and Sand Point lakes.