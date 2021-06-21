Update on the Gold Portage Fire at the west end of Lake Kabetogama:
Official burn area is approximately 12.5 acres. Ground crews worked the fire daily over the weekend and are on scene today. On Friday they were able to establish a hose line around the perimeter of the fire.
Through the weekend they have been working the edges to assure the fire did not spread, they have done some work on hotspots on the interior, but for safety reasons are focusing on the edges. The area received about .5" of rain on Sunday, which helped on the interior. Some smoke will continue to be associated with the burn area.
Over the weekend we had about 12 team members working the incident, given the current conditions we have about 6 going out today.
On Thursday we had a total of 3 helicopters, 2 fire boss fixed wing water scoopers, and 1 fixed wing air attack coordinator that assisted with the initial attack on the incident. No air resources were called in after that.
Friday report:
On Thursday around 3 pm a fire was reported to the NPS at Voyageurs National Park. The fire, located at the west end of Lake Kabetogama near the Gold Shores Portage area, is anticipated to have started by lightning strike associated with a storm that passed through the area on Wednesday evening. NPS fire personnel responded to the site to do handline work, and eventually called in Minnesota Interagency Fire Center air resources.
Two helicopters and one fixed wing resource responded to the incident to do water drops. Air resources and ground crews worked the fire until about 9 pm Thursday evening. This morning, Friday, ground personnel returned to the site to find only heavy fuels continuing to smolder within the burn area created yesterday. Crews will continue to work the fire today. No air support anticipated at this time. The crew will be monitoring field conditions and the potential for spotting given our expected winds. Rough estimate of burn area size is about 10 - 15 acres, but no official size call has been made yet.
Just a reminder of the dry conditions we are experiencing this summer. If you are talking with people going out to the park for a shore lunch or camping, encourage them to have fires in designated metal fire rings only, and keep the fires small. Avoid fires all together when heavy wind conditions prevail.