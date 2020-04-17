Voyageurs National Park has modified operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
Through May 4, reservations for camping at Voyageurs National Park through www.recreation.gov will be suspended. This is to be in accordance with the Minnesota governor’s stay-at-home guidance.
The Rainy Lake Visitor Center and park headquarters continue to remain closed through May 4. Future camping reservations, and other operational modifications, will be assessed in conjunction with any additional safety guidelines that may be implemented.
In addition to the temporary closures above, and to stay in accordance with proper social distancing for safety of visitors, park partners, and staff, the park has modified the following operations through the 2020 season:
- Rainy Lake and Kabetogama Lake Group Campsite reservations: those reservations already made will be honored. Through the remainder of the summer operational period these sites will be managed as large individual campsites.
- King Williams Narrows and Mukooda Campgrounds: those reservations already made will be honored. Through the remainder of the summer operational period site A in each campground will remain open for reservations but sites B through E will be closed.
- Through the end of May, concession operations at Kettle Falls Hotel will be limited to sale of marina gas and portage services only. Beyond May, services are likely to be limited. Check www.kettlefallshotel.com or call (218) 240-1724 or (218) 240-1726 for updates.
- Park Boat tours have been suspended for the operational season.
As additional operational changes are defined and implemented more information will be distributed.
At this time, all other camping reservations are currently open for the 2020 season but will be continually reviewed with the Minnesota state guidelines. The headquarters office will remain open for calls and inquires by phone, email, and shipping deliveries only.
The park remains open to visitors year-round and there is no entrance fee.
"We encourage visitors to get outdoors and experience the park trails," a news release said.
The National Park Service urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
The health and safety of park employees, local community, visitors, and partners is park official's No. 1priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, situation. Park staff will notify the public the park resumes full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
Visitors are encouraged to go online at www.nps.gov/voya and www.voyageurs.org to experience the park virtually as well as https://vimeo.com/user34378905 for information on planning your trip to the park.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.