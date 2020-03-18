While Voyageurs National Park is modifying its operations due to COVID-19, officials there want people to know the park remains open.
And they are not alone.
Local outdoors enthusiast Alan Burchell agrees that local folks can experience the outdoors while at the same time practicing appropriate physical distance. He sent The Journal the accompanying photos in an effort to remind people, the outdoors can be a safe respite from the worry surrounding COVID-19.
Park changes
As of Thursday, the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and Park Headquarters is closed until further notice. The action allow officials to implement and promote social distancing guidance provided by the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities.
VNP Headquarters office will remain open only to handle inquires by phone and email, and shipping deliveries.
Meanwhile, VNP said in the release that the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and Headquarters is the park's No. 1 priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, situation.
The public will be notified when the park resumes full operations. It will provide updates on its website and social media channels.
Experience it
The park remains open to visitors year-round and there is no entrance fee.
"We encourage visitors to get outdoors and experience the park," said a news release.
The National Park Service urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by:
- maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups;
- washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze;
- and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, park officials ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
For people unable to take a sled or car ride to get some fresh air and a new view, visitors are encouraged to go online at www.nps.gov/voya and www.voyageurs.org to experience the park virtually as well as https://vimeo.com/user34378905 for information on planning your trip to the park.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.