Gov. Tim Walz announced today that 2.5 million Minnesotans have completed the vaccination process. The milestone comes as 64 percent of Minnesotans 16+ have at least one dose and new COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations continue to steadily decline. According to a New York Times analysis, new cases in Minnesota have dropped 49 percent in the last 14 days – faster than all but six other states.
“Minnesotans know how to take care of each other, and I am deeply grateful for the 2.5 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and their community,” said Walz.
“What we’re seeing is simple and clear: the more our vaccination numbers rise, the more our COVID-19 numbers fall – and the more life looks like normal. We’ve made strong progress, but we need everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can all have the summer we want and be protected from the virus.”
The state continues to focus vaccine outreach on meeting people where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot. Minnesota’s professional sports franchises are offering a series of on-site vaccination opportunities for fans, the six retrofitted mobile vaccination buses are crossing the state, and all state community vaccination sites are offering walk-in appointments — among countless local public health and community vaccine events.
Minnesotans are encouraged to find appointments near them using the state’s Vaccine Locator Map or visiting Vaccines.gov to search by vaccine type.