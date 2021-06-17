Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday announced that more than three million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The milestone comes as Minnesota’s COVID-19 outlook continues to improve and the state reports the lowest number of new cases and hospitalizations since the earliest weeks of the pandemic. The last two days the state reported fewer than 100 new cases in a day for the first time since April 2020. Since December, nearly all new cases and hospitalizations have occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans.
“Our COVID-19 numbers are at their lowest since the earliest days of the pandemic and life is getting back to normal because Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves and the vaccines work,” said Walz. “The vaccines are driving down cases and keeping Minnesotans out of the hospital. I am grateful for everyone who has gotten their shot and done their part to keep the virus from spreading — they are the reason we can safely gather together again, go out to eat at our favorite restaurants, hear live music, and cheer in the stadiums.”
“To all the Minnesotans who got their shot and helped their loved ones get a shot: thank you,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By getting your vaccine, you helped protect yourself, your loved ones, your community, and our state. You are building the broad community protection needed so that we can come together again after an unimaginably difficult year and enjoy summer. Thank you.”
As of Wednesday’s vaccine report, 3,005,706 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,774,889 Minnesotans have received the complete vaccine series.
The state continues to encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated. Minnesotans who receive their first dose between May 27 — June 30 are eligible for a free reward through the ‘Your Shot to Summer’ campaign. All Minnesotans who have gotten at least one vaccine dose can get a free or discounted drink at establishments participating in the ‘Cheers to the Vaccine’ campaign.
Minnesota continues to make it easy for anyone who wants a shot to get one. Over the next two weeks, the state and its partners are hosting more than 120 community vaccination events.
Walk-ins are accepted at all state COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program sites, including the two newest sites offering Johnson & Johnson to travelers and others at MSP International Airport. Minnesotans can always find vaccine locations close to them by using the Find Vaccine Locations map,
Minnesotans are also able to secure free or discounted transportation to and from their vaccine appointment until July 4 through Uber and Lyft.
“To all the Minnesotans who have not yet gotten vaccinated: now’s the time,” continued Walz. “COVID-19 is still a threat if you’re not vaccinated. Get the shot, protect yourself and your neighbors, and take advantage of the rewards and incentives as a bonus. Help put this pandemic behind us.”