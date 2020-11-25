Gov. Tim Walz today announced that over $1 million in crisis grants for the Minnesota tourism industry is available starting today through Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office.
The grant program is designed to support nonprofit tourism promotion organizations, so they can continue to stimulate travel for the economic benefit of their communities.
“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the Minnesota travel industry and communities that rely on that tourism,” said Walz. “These crisis grants will provide immediate relief for the travel organizations that contribute so much to the vitality of our state.”
“Explore Minnesota is happy to offer financial assistance to destination marketing organizations that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, including significant budget shortfalls and tourism spending loss. The tourism crisis grant program will support vital marketing efforts for Minnesota communities and business that heavily rely on the local tourism economy,” said Explore Minnesota Director, John Edman. “Now, more than ever we need to find ways to support the Minnesota tourism industry and crisis recovery efforts.”
Funding for qualifying organizations has been pre-determined and Explore Minnesota will notify grantees of their award. Qualifying organizations may request grant funding until March 15, 2021. Grant funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2021.
Tourism organizations can refer to the Phase II Crisis Tourism Marketing Grant guidelines for details, or contact their Regional Partner Relations representative with questions.