Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation Monday asking Minnesotans for a moment of silence at 1 p.m. today for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to recognize the one year anniversary of George Floyd' death.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.
“George Floyd’s murder ignited a global movement and awakened many Minnesotans and people around the world to the systemic racism that our Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color have known for centuries,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz.
“On April 20, 2021, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s murder. This historic verdict was a step in the right direction, but our work to dismantle systematic racism and discrimination has not ended. True justice for George Floyd will come only through real, systemic change to prevent acts like this from happening again—when every member of every community, no matter their race, is safe, valued, and protected.”