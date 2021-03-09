Gov. Tim Walz today declared March 9, 2021, as Nic Zapko Day in the state of Minnesota to recognize her service to Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her role as an ASL translator for near-daily press conferences, Zapko has gained local and national fame for her fast, animated, and accurate delivery of critical information, Walz said.
“Over the past year, Nic Zapko has provided critical ASL translation to update Minnesotans on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walz. “Nic’s translations have ensured that the Minnesotans who identify as deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing receive real-time information about health and safety. Nic celebrates her birthday on March 9, and the state of Minnesota wishes her a very happy birthday and thanks her for her service.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need for Minnesotans to receive clear, timely, and accurate public health information. Twenty percent of Minnesotans identify as deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing, and this proclamation recognizes the significance of Zapko’s role in providing critical ASL translation.