Following the advice of public health experts, senior advocates, labor leaders, doctors, hospitals, and long-term care providers, Gov. Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 20-89, extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency that gives the state flexibility in responding to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from COVID-19.
The President declared a national emergency related to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020. Since then, and for the first time in history, the President has approved major disaster declarations for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Along with these federal actions, and the actions of states across the nation, Minnesota has taken extraordinary steps to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota’s peacetime emergency protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment; provides expedited procurement power for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment; allows Minnesota to re-open society strategically, while following the advice of public health experts; protects workers from unsafe worker conditions; requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; and provides economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic. If the peacetime emergency were to end, it would jeopardize over $50 million each month in federal funding.
“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” said Walz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the next stages of this virus continue to threaten our state. Today we extend our peacetime emergency, giving Minnesota the tools to quickly respond to this rapidly-evolving virus as we approach the fall and winter.”
Executive Order 20-89 has been approved by the Executive Council, which is made up of Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Ellison, Secretary of State Simon, and State Auditor Blaha.