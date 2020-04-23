Minnesota students will not return to school this academic year, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.
At his press conference Thursday, the governor explained his approach for moving Minnesota forward amid COVID-19. With the health and safety of Minnesotans his top priority, he made clear the stay-at-home order remains in effect as officials consider ways to gradually loosen restrictions starting with settings most conducive to safe practices.
Given those considerations, Walz announced that distance learning will continue through the rest of the 2019-2020 school calendar year. The state continues to pursue opportunities to expand technology for students, provide guidance for educators on how to best connect with students, and support families.
“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Walz said. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations. While I recognize distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is critical to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota’s families. We will continue looking for ways to improve the current system and better support our children.”
Superintendent Kevin Grover said the decision doesn’t come as a complete surprise.
“But that aside my heart aches for our students,” he said. “Staff are doing a tremendous job providing distance learning opportunities and connecting with students and families in creative ways. In the days to come we will now focus our direction on how we continue to improve what we are doing and figure out what it looks like to finish up the school year via distance learning.”
During a Falls School Board meeting Monday, Grover said he has been often asked what the district plans to do about graduation. In response to Thursday’s announcement, the superintendent said administration will focus on figuring out how to honor seniors and make the end of their high school career as memorable as possible.
Along with graduation, details on other end-of-the-school year announcements are in the works.
“We will solidify details on wrapping the year up, collecting school materials, and what our graduation ceremony will look like,” Grover said. “I encourage everyone to continue to support each other during this time. These new decisions affect our youngest learners, high school students, staff, and families. Be there for each other and talk through the feelings... The reality of the situation will sink in for each of us at different times. We will put messages out as we solidify details and I encourage people to keep an eye on our webpage for updates as decisions are made. I again thank everyone for their continued support of our students, staff and community.”
Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jaime Wendt said the district will continue distance learning and, “giving students the best education we possibly can as we continue delivering their education through distance leaning.”
The district since March 31 has been sending a daily survey to students in grades 2-12 on their emotional and mental well-being during the COVID-19 crisis. Administrators look at feedback daily, and if students are struggling, they are contacted by Wendt or school counselor Angie Williams.
L-BF’s May 22 graduation date will not change. Wendt said if the school cannot have a traditional ceremony, other options will be explored.
Indus Principal Laurie Bitter said the school will continue its long distance learning, delivery of breakfast and lunches, and daycare that is available.
“Our teachers, paras, office staff and kitchen cooks and delivery people have been tremendously helpful and essential in making all of this work for everyone,” she said. “I would like to thank parents and guardians for making sure we can keep our children safe and supportive during this time.”
Minnesota students began their remote instruction in late March. At least 39 other states have ordered or recommended that school buildings remain closed for the rest of the academic year, according to Education Week.