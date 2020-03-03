Do you think you have an outstanding warrant?
If the answer is yes, March 12 and 13 are your lucky days.
Those are the dates Koochiching County District Court will hold “Warrant Resolution Days,” a way to help people conveniently resolve their court issues while at the same time reducing a backlog of hundreds of outstanding warrants.
What some people may not know is that when an outstanding warrant remains on the books, you may be arrested and held in jail until a judge is available should you have any interaction with police: A speeding ticket, a tail light out, a texting while driving violation, etc.
Patti Bolstad, court operations supervisor, noted that people may resolve outstanding warrants now. There is no need to wait until March 12 and 13. She urged people call her now at 218-283-1160 to either start the process toward resolution of a warrant and skip warrant days, or to determine if there is an outstanding warrant before the list is published in Saturday’s edition of The Journal.
And, if people want to attend warrant days, she still asked people to call her office ahead of March 12 and 13, so staff may get their name, pull their files and ready them to be handled on those days as quickly as possible, alleviating stress for the people with warrants and court staff.
Bolstad noted that Warrant Resolution Days is about helping people who may have never taken care of an issue, completed part of a sentence, or moved away and simply forgot about the sentence or charge.
She pointed to people who, for example, have not resolved something as simple as a misdemeanor insufficient bank funds charge, that without resolution, could wind up sending someone to jail, maybe for the weekend, depending on when they are arrested and when the judge is available.
“We’re not here to judge,” Bolstad stressed. “This is about clearing things up for them and helping us.”
People with warrants who appear for Warrant Resolution Days will not be arrested. Instead, they will have the opportunity to speak with a public defender, if needed, and discuss a plea deal with the prosecutor. Regardless of the circumstances of the warrant, the Public Defender’s Office will have attorneys present at the event to represent the defendants and assist them throughout the process of resolving their warrants.
“This is going to provide a valuable service to our community in that it will potentially clear up a large backlog of active warrants, help keep our local jail from overcrowding, and, importantly, allow people to not live in fear of arrest for their warrants,” said Koochiching County District Judge Charles LeDuc in a statement.
County Attorney Jeff Naglosky urged people to consider taking advantage of the days, often called warrant amnesty day in other venues.
“The benefit for the individual is that these warrants can be cleared without that fear of jail,” he said. “I do want people to know this isn’t ‘forgiveness of all criminal charges day.’ The warrant is being forgiven. We will try our best to resolve the file that day, but if we cannot, then the criminal case will be placed back on the court calendar so it can be scheduled and move through the system in the normal course of business.”
Naglosky said staff are hopeful for a big turnout. “There are plenty of old warrants sitting dormant.” he said. “A stalled-out case like that does not serve anyone’s interest.”
City Attorney Steve Shermoen said conducting warrant days is a really good thing for everyone, crediting Megan Bond, LeDuc’s clerk, with the idea to bring it to Koochiching County.
Shermoen said the concept has been used in other areas and worked well to help people resolve issues — some they may not even know about — as well as clear up the backlog of several hundred warrants in the county.
“No one that shows up that day will go to jail,” he too, stressed.
But it’s also not a get-out-of-jail free card, either, he said.
“No one’s case will be dismissed that does not deserve it,” Shermoen said. “But prosecutors might say you have to pay us, or do STS (Sentencing to Serve) hours or community work service. This is an opportunity to resolve, or get a new date to move forward.”
Taxpayers gain, he said, because it will reduce the number of nights people stay in jail, with the savings coming more in the long-term than immediately.
“The cases are being resolved sometimes with fines, so that brings more money into the system than just sitting in dead status for years,” he said of the warrants.
Sheriff Perryn Hedlund noted that warrant days is for adult criminal warrants only. Child support warrants, Department of Corrections warrants, juvenile warrants, and warrants from other counties cannot be resolved that day.
He urged anyone who thinks they may have a warrant to call ahead or show up on one of the days.
“It is important to note that their criminal case will not be forgiven, but they will have an opportunity to get back on track with their criminal file and will have the opportunity to either resolve it that day or get a new court date,” he said.
Koochiching County has nearly 400 active warrants, and the days are a a collaborative effort between law enforcement, the courts, probation, the County Attorney’s Office, and the public defender’s office to provide an opportunity to those with active warrants to resolve those warrants without being arrested and booked into jail.
“If we are successful in clearing up some of these warrants, it should benefit the taxpayers by not having to transport folks picked up in other counties and lodging them in jail,” Hedlund said. “We travel all over the state to pick up those that have been arrested on a warrant out of our county. Those people are then held in our jail until they are seen by a judge and their warrant resolved.”