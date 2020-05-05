Meeting via teleconference with members of the media last week, Duluth regional doctors provided answers to questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how their facilities are reacting.
Providing answers were Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health’s East Market; Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s; Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, infectious disease physician at Essentia Health; and Dr. Andrew Thompson, infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s
Plasma, antibodies
Pryor: Essentia is offering cutting edge therapeutic treatment by infusing convalescent plasma, or plasma donated by someone recovered from the virus and who has the antibodies to kill the virus, to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The theory is that antibodies from someone who has recovered from the virus may help others recover.
Prabhu: Plasma treatment is only administered now to people critically ill with the virus, and must be enrolled in a study program to get it, of which both facilities are involved.
Thompson: Initial data show there is some benefit to plasma treatment, but ultimately no one knows how effective it is. Promising, but more must be learned about it before conclusions about how good it is can be made.
Thompson: The World Health Organization says that though antibody tests can tell potentially whether someone has been exposed to the virus, it does not necessarily mean they have immunity. While it's likely exposure provides some immunity for some amount of time, there are too many unknowns to predict if you've had the disease that you would be totally immune forever.
Prabhu: Antibody tests help determine the percentage of a population who has been exposed to the virus, but does not mean people are immune to it if exposed again.
Van Deelan: One antigen test available is not as sensitive as the test the facilities use. If someone tests positive for the antibodies with that test, it may give more confidence than is wise, encouraging them to loosen their virus precautions and share the disease with a high risk person.
Testing
Testing for the virus has increased at both facilities; people who have symptoms of the virus should contact their health care provider, who can evaluate and if necessary, order a test for the virus. Both facilities said a doctor's order is required to be tested. Health care providers get the results within 24-48 hours and call those tested with the results.
Other care
Both facilities encourage people who feel they may need attention for other care, such as hernias, heart issues, and other issues, should contact their health care provider, who has taken extra precautions to ensure that people won't be exposed to the virus.
Back to work?
The doctors said they do not advocate a wide open return to normal, but if done carefully, and based on science, such as Gov. Tim Walz's approach, their facilities should be ready to handle virus patients when needed.
Prabhu: Opening the economy should be determined by how many people have been tested, and those results.
Pryor: The danger occurs when the peak falls and people mingle, letting their social distancing guard down. Then there is the potential for a second or third wave. When it's safe to resume all activities is likely when an effective vaccine is available.
Food supply
Prabhu: Meat packing plants or businesses such as that need infection control measures in place to protect staff and equipment. He did not believe the virus would be passed on by eating meat, adding that cooking food kills the virus.
Van Deelan: Food security must be considered, but measures need to be in place to avoid food production sites from becoming hot spots for the disease to spread. If there is not infection control measures in place, and he needed to choose, he would choose not to open them.
Elective surgery
The doctors said they now do emergent, urgent and time sensitive surgeries - some of which were earlier put off and no longer are considered elective.
Earlier elective surgery was delayed to ensure that personal protective equipment would be available for staff to handle COVID-19 patents. Each facility now feels they have enough supply and will wait for the governor's guidance.
At home tests
The doctors see little use at this time, and some companies offering the testing may have questionable processes. They encouraged people who are ill and want to be tested to contact their doctor, who uses validated and trusted processes and results.
Low numbers
Pryor: Relatively low number of COVID-19 cases;"still in the early phases" of pandemic. Concern is that with low numbers of positive tests in the local region, will encourage people to stop social distancing, wearing masks and lessen hand washing.
"There's a lot of people out there that likely have it and don't even know they have it. They spread it to you, you spread it to your family and friends," he said. "That does not meant you could be asymptomatic. You could get it and potentially very bad things could happen, so be careful."