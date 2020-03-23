In line with the state’s continued peacetime emergency response to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Monday that taxpayers filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for tax year 2019 now have until Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest.
When must I file and pay my 2019 individual income taxes?
Both the IRS and revenue will accept individual income tax returns through July 15, 2020, without assessing penalties or interest.
Why is the department offering more time to make payment?
As Minnesota responds to the COVID-19 situation, the state of Minnesota is providing this filing and payment grace period for 2019 to those who need it. We encourage Minnesotans who expect refunds to file as soon as they are ready.
We also encourage Minnesotans who do not need extra time to pay, to file and pay as soon as possible to do your part in providing on-going support to COVID-19 response across the state.
Are 2020 estimated state income tax payments included in this grace period?
This grace period does not include state estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due April 15, 2020, for the 2020 tax year.
Are Minnesota’s corporate franchise tax payments included in this grace period?
While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020, has not changed, under current Minnesota law, corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the later of November 15, 2020, or the date of any federal extension to file.
Have the Minnesota partnership, fiduciary, or S-corporation income tax payment deadlines changed?
While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020, has not changed, under current Minnesota law, partnerships, fiduciaries, and S-corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the date of any federal extension to file.
What if I cannot file or pay by July 15, 2020?
You may request relief from other late-file or late-pay penalties, additional tax charges, or interests, for reasonable cause or the state of emergency declarations by the president and governor due to COVID-19. You may request relief after being notified of a penalty.
What if I have other questions?
If you have questions about this new income tax payment deadline, please contact the Department of Revenue at:
- Phone: 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free)
- Email: individual.incometax@state.mn.us
See "Our Response to COVID-19" on its website. For general questions, call 651-556-3000 or 1-800-657-3666 (toll-free), or use the website's email form.
See the IRS Response to COVID-19 on the IRS website.