When District Judge Charles LeDuc retires Aug. 31, a vacancy will be left in the Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
People interested in the job can apply now.
The state’s Commission on Judicial Selection announced Monday a new vacancy occurring in the district.
“The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Charles H. LeDuc,” said a news release. “This seat will be chambered in International Falls in Koochiching County.”
The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system, the news release said.
“Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service,” it said. “The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
To apply, request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by close of business on Sept. 14, 2020, and should be addressed to the Commission on Judicial Selection.
The commission expects to hold interviews in early October.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit our website: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/.
For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.