The Bronco girls’ swimming and diving team was defeated by Hibbing, 100-73, at a home meet on Thursday.
The team landed victories in five out of 11 events.
Head Coach Ashley Goff said, going forward, her goals for the team are to keep improving in their technique and to drop times.
“They’ve already been swimming a lot of personal bests which is really great to see this early on in the season,” she said.
Performances from Elly Nelson and Havyn Pelland stood out during Thursday’s meet.
“Elly Nelson swam great. Havyn’s performance stood out as well. She dropped another second in the fly and came in first, and she broke a minute in her 100 freestyle. She is swimming amazing times and is continuously improving,” Coach Goff said of the two swimmers.
The Broncos will next compete at Eveleth-Gilbert at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5, and they will next appear at home on Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. against Mesabi East.
Complete varsity results for Tuesday’s meet are listed below:
200 medley relay
2nd — 2:10.51
Macey Marcotte 2) Kaitlyn Kalstad 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Elly Nelson
4th — 2:23.69
Grace Jensen 2) Shay Mannausau 3) Gracie Bowles 4) Jillian Bilben
200 freestyle
1st — Emma Erickson, 2:16.52
5th — Kaitlyn Hostetter, 2:39.12
6th — Grace Jensen, 2:43.65
200 IM
2nd — Macey Marcotte, 2:45.92
50 freestyle
1st — Elly Nelson, 27.22
3rd — Jillian Bilben, 29.40
5th — Gracie Bowles, 30.41
100 butterfly
1st — Havyn Pelland, 1:05.23
100 freestyle
2nd — Emma Erickson,1:00.78
3rd — Kaitlyn Kalstad, 1:02.91
4th — Shay Mannausau, 1:06.20
500 freestyle
2nd— Gracie Bowles, 6:42.85
200 freestyle relay
2nd— 1:51.55
Havyn Pelland 2) Elly Nelson 3) Kaitlyn Kalstad 4) Emma Erickson
5th — 2:04.75
Elizabeth Jantzen 2) Kaitlyn Hostetter 3) Grace Jensen 4) Jillian Bilben
100 backstroke
1st — Macey Marcotte, 1:11.55
2nd— Shay Mannausau, 1:16.57
3rd — Grace Jensen, 1:20.68
100 breaststroke
3rd —Kaitlyn Kalstad, 1:28.10
5th— Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:43.04
400 freestyle relay
1st — 4:09.25
Elly Nelson 2) Shay Mannausau 3) Havyn Pelland 4) Emma Erickson
4th — 4:42.41
Gracie Bowles 2) Jillian Bilben 3) Kaitlyn Hostetter 4) Macey Marcotte