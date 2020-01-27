Two Bronco runners competed in a Mississippi-based race last week, placing in the top 10 of nearly 400 competitors.
Ryan Ford took finished sixth overall and Bailey Herberg came in eighth, out of 394 runners competing in the Casino Bridge Run in Biloxi, Miss. The Broncos were also the first and second women to cross the finish line, respectively. They also each placed first in their age categories.
Herberg's mother, Jodi Herberg, reported the girls were given the run as a Christmas gift while on vacation visiting family friends.