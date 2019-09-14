Preston Benedix high-fives fellow students Wednesday as he leads the Bronco Bass Fishing Club through the halls of Falls High School where students and teachers lined up to wish the team luck. Benedix, Paul Harder, Max Marcotte, Gavin Loveless, Cullen Jensen and Ben Glowack will represent the Broncos as they compete in the Student Angler Tournament Trail’s State Team Championship today and Sunday on Pokegama Lake, near Grand Rapids.
Bronco send off
Laurel Beager
