Unable to get the puck in the net, the International Falls Broncos girls hockey team fell short Friday to the Detroit Lakes Lakers, 5-0.
The Lakers took an early lead at Bronco Arena, scoring within the first two minutes of the game.
The Broncos were unsuccessful in retaliating, closing out the first period behind, 4-0.
Second period play only saw one puck slide past Bronco goalie Naomi Carradice, bringing the score to 5-0.
No scoring the third period brought the final score to 5-0 in favor of the visiting Lakers. Carradice recorded 50 saves in the loss.
The Bronco girls were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, but the home game is listed as canceled on the school's website.
As listed, the Broncos will take on the North Shore Storm on the road Feb. 5.