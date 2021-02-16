Despite rallying in the third period, the International Falls Broncos Tuesday fell short 4-3 to the Hibbing Bluejackets at Kerry Park Arena.
The Bluejackets got on the board with just under five minutes left in the first period, sending the teams into the first intermission, 1-0 in favor of the visiting team.
Unable to get the puck in the net, the Broncos left the ice after the second period trailing, 3-0.
The Broncos rallied in the third period, with three goals, but ultimately fell short with a final score of 4-3.
Issues with the ice at Bronco Arena moved the game down the street to Kerry Park Arena.